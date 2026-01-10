Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt opens up on boundaries, emotional health

Mumbai: Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, has shared a powerful and introspective message on relationships, emotional responsibility and self-awareness, urging people to recognise when it is time to step back for their own well-being.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Trishala posted a long note reflecting on the importance of accountability and reciprocity in relationships. She emphasised that personal growth cannot be forced upon another person and that remaining in emotionally one-sided relationships can slowly lead to self-depletion.

“You cannot grow for someone else. This isn’t about punishment or leaving your relationship, it’s about reality,” she wrote, adding that when one person repeatedly avoids self-reflection, refuses to take responsibility and shows no genuine effort to change, the relationship stops being a space of love and becomes emotionally exhausting.

Trishala pointed out that in such situations, one partner often ends up bending, explaining, forgiving and adapting, while the other remains unchanged. “That is not love. You stay only where there is reciprocity of insight, not perfection, not speed, but movement,” she stated.

Encouraging people to assess their relationships objectively, Trishala urged followers to observe patterns rather than isolated incidents. She asked whether apologies have translated into changed behaviour, whether boundaries are respected, and whether emotional distance is met with understanding or punishment.

“Ask yourself these questions clinically, not emotionally. When you pull back, do they lean in or do they punish you? When you set limits, do they respect them or reinterpret them as rejection?” she wrote.

Concluding her note, Trishala asserted that staying in a relationship despite repeated emotional neglect is no longer compassion but participation in one’s own exhaustion. “If the answer is mostly no, then you staying is no longer compassion. It’s straight up participation in your own depletion,” she said.

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and late actress Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 after battling a brain tumour.