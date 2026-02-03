Ganesh Utsav Samithi slams cases against ‘Chalo Balapur’ participants

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has condemned the police registering cases against the participants who had participated in ‘Jago Bhagyanagar- Chalo Balapur’ program held on January 24.

The Samithi General Secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar said, “We strongly condemn the registration of police cases against patriots who participated in the 'Jago Bhagyanagar - Chalo Balapur' program held on January 24, 2026. It is shameful that the Telangana government is targeting those demanding the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators who pose a threat to national security.”

Shashidhar asked whether the government prioritize the 'sentiments' of illegal infiltrators over the safety of Indian citizens. “No amount of illegal cases will deter us. Under the leadership of Ganesh Sena, we will intensify our movement across Bhagyanagar and Telangana with the slogan 'Bhago Bangladeshi -Bhago Rohingya' until the last infiltrator is deported. We are prepared to fight these cases legally to protect the future of our nation,” said Shashidhar.