Sanjay Nath was unsure about being part of 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Nath, who is a part of 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' shared that initially, when he was offered the role, he was unsure about it as he has not done a show with this format for the past 10 years.

He revealed that despite the project's unconventional nature, he saw its great potential and decided to take on the challenge.

Sanjay steps into the shoes of Rajdeep Raisinghani, a self-made man and one of the top criminal lawyers. Rajdeep is known for his fierce demeanor and relentless pursuit of victory as a lawyer. Ruthless and shrewd in his approach, Rajdeep is sharp and strong-willed.

Talking about the same, Sanjay said: "When they initially offered me this role, I was unsure because I haven't done a show with this format for the past 10 years. It's not that I didn't have offers, but committing to an infinite series requires a lot of time, and I was busy with other projects."

"However, the creative team saw something in me that I, as an actor, didn't see initially. Despite their persistence, I initially hesitated. However, after a couple of auditions, I ultimately decided to accept the opportunity. What convinced me was when Bhavna, Anuradha and Anirudh, the creative director, writer and director of the show, sat down with me for two to three hours and narrated their vision for the show I instantly connected with the character's depth and complexity," he shared.

The actor further revealed that the role reminded him of characters like Logan Roy from a web series, and Raymond Reddington from 'Blacklist', both of whom he has always wanted to portray.

"Despite the project's unconventional nature, I saw its great potential and decided to take on the challenge. I am grateful for being given this opportunity and the trust bestowed on me to bring the character to life. And I am thoroughly enjoying portraying the many shades of the character," added Sanjay.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

It features Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh.

The show airs on Sony LIV.

--IANS

