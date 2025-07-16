Sant Tukaram: A spiritual epic starring Subodh Bhave set for July 2025 release

In a powerful blend of devotion and cinematic storytelling, Curzon Films, in association with Purushottam Studios, has announced their most ambitious project yet — Sant Tukaram. Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025, the film promises to be a stirring exploration of the legendary 17th-century saint-poet who turned bhakti into a form of resistance.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Om, the film is headlined by celebrated Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who essays the titular role of Sant Tukaram. Known for his emotionally layered performances, Bhave is expected to deliver a portrayal that captures both the spiritual essence and human vulnerability of the revered saint.

Set against the richly textured backdrop of 17th-century Maharashtra, the film will trace Tukaram’s evolution — from a grief-stricken family man to a spiritual icon whose Abhanga poetry became a voice for the voiceless. It’s not just a biopic but a deeply immersive narrative of spiritual rebellion, silent strength, and timeless truth.

The film features a formidable supporting cast including Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Sheena Chohan, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, Gauri Shankar, and Twinkle Kapoor, among others. Lending a majestic voice to the film is veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who serves as the philosophical narrator.

The soundtrack, rooted in the Abhanga tradition, is composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral & Laavan, blending classical and folk influences to heighten the film’s devotional and emotional undertones.

Produced by B. Gautham under Curzon Films in collaboration with Purushottam Studios, Sant Tukaram is envisioned as a pan-India theatrical experience, aiming to transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries.