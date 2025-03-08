Live
- Women Are the Foundation of Creation – MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy
- UN calls for more gender equality efforts in Somalia
- District Legal Services Authority Issues Tender for Equipment and Furniture Procurement
- IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians sign Corbin Bosch as replacement for injured Lizaad Williams
- Shreya Ghoshal celebrates 25 years in music industry
- J&K govt taking steps to promote tourism in Karnal border town: Omar Abdullah
- AR Murugadoss promises fresh cinematic experience with ‘Sikandar’
- Pratibha Ranta advocates for women empowerment in cinema through authentic storytelling
- Kamal Haasan urges centre to implement women’s reservation without delimitation
- Adhik Ravichandran applauds Ajith’s dedication for car racing
Just In
‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ teaser unveiled at Mindspace Eco Run
The highly anticipated teaser of ‘SanthanaPrapthirasthu’ was officially launched during the Mindspace Eco Run event, organized by Gaana and Radio Mirchi, leaving a lasting impact on the software professionals present.
The highly anticipated teaser of ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ was officially launched during the Mindspace Eco Run event, organized by Gaana and Radio Mirchi, leaving a lasting impact on the software professionals present. The event, held in Hyderabad, witnessed the presence of the film’s lead cast Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary, along with Director Sanjeev Reddy, Producers Madhura Sreedhar Reddy &NirviHariprasad Reddy, and Writer Sheik Dawood G. Their interaction with the crowd added to the enthusiasm surrounding the film.
The event was conceptualized and organized by Vani Madhavi Avasarala, Regional Content Director (South) at Radio Mirchi&Gaana, ensuring a seamless and vibrant experience for the attendees. The highlight of the evening was the relatable teaser that struck an instant chord with the tech professionals, as the protagonist, played by Vikranth, portrays a software engineer navigating work-life balance, marriage pressures, and an unexpected medical challenge.
The engaging teaser, packed with humor and emotion, was praised as “the need of the hour” by the audience, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical health for working professionals. The film’s unique storyline and relatable theme have already generated positive buzz.
‘SanthanaPrapthirasthu’ boasts a stellar cast featuring Vennela Kishore, TharunBhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Muralidhar Goud, Sri Lakshmi, Harsha Vardhan, Bindu Chandramouli, Jeevan Kumar, Satya Krishna, Thagubothu Ramesh, Abhay Bethiganti, Kireeti, Anil Geela, and Saddam.
With an impressive teaser launch, the film has now set high expectations ahead of its theatrical release.