‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ teaser unveiled at Mindspace Eco Run

The highly anticipated teaser of ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ was officially launched during the Mindspace Eco Run event, organized by Gaana and Radio Mirchi, leaving a lasting impact on the software professionals present. The event, held in Hyderabad, witnessed the presence of the film’s lead cast Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary, along with Director Sanjeev Reddy, Producers Madhura Sreedhar Reddy &NirviHariprasad Reddy, and Writer Sheik Dawood G. Their interaction with the crowd added to the enthusiasm surrounding the film.

The event was conceptualized and organized by Vani Madhavi Avasarala, Regional Content Director (South) at Radio Mirchi&Gaana, ensuring a seamless and vibrant experience for the attendees. The highlight of the evening was the relatable teaser that struck an instant chord with the tech professionals, as the protagonist, played by Vikranth, portrays a software engineer navigating work-life balance, marriage pressures, and an unexpected medical challenge.

The engaging teaser, packed with humor and emotion, was praised as “the need of the hour” by the audience, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical health for working professionals. The film’s unique storyline and relatable theme have already generated positive buzz.

‘SanthanaPrapthirasthu’ boasts a stellar cast featuring Vennela Kishore, TharunBhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Muralidhar Goud, Sri Lakshmi, Harsha Vardhan, Bindu Chandramouli, Jeevan Kumar, Satya Krishna, Thagubothu Ramesh, Abhay Bethiganti, Kireeti, Anil Geela, and Saddam.

With an impressive teaser launch, the film has now set high expectations ahead of its theatrical release.








