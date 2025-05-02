Sarah Jessica Parker will not be attending the Met Gala

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker says she is too busy working to go to the Met Gala this year.

The 60-year-old actress, who has been a regular at the annual New York fashion event over the years and first attended in 1995, told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have to work...but there's gonna be so much to see and I look forward to seeing what everybody does and how they interpret the theme and the sort of homework they did for the assignment.

The former 'Sex and the City' star still "cares" about the annual event, a fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, and this year, the theme is Superfine, which will celebrate black fashion from the 18th century.

She said: "I care a lot about it and I want to try to really honour the work of the curators and everybody who sort of inspired the moment for those of us who get to attend."

Meanwhile, the 'And Just Like That...' actress might be known to audiences around the world for her role as fashionista columnist Carrie Bradshaw but she admitted that her daughters do not seek any advice from her when it comes to style, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "They don't...they come to me as a parent to the degree that any 15 year old, almost 16 year old, comes to a parent. But it has nothing to do with any relationship that I have with fashion. It's a rather routine question that a child may ask a parent for advice. I don't think they are unique because I may have spent some time in a pretty dress.

"They want the advice, they don't want advice, I'm just there. Sometimes it's nice to be able to say 'Yes, borrow this bag...' But any time a parent asks for help or advice, I like it very much. I really love that they still come to us and they want our thoughts and feelings. They are great kids."



