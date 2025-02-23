‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ set for a fun-filled summer release

Family entertainers always shine during the summer holidays, and Sridevi Movies is all set to bring another laughter-packed ride with Sarangapani Jathakam. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, the film features Priyadarshi in the lead role, alongside Roopa Koduvayur.

Following the success of Gentleman and Sammohanam, this marks the third collaboration between Indraganti and Krishna Prasad, raising expectations. Vivek Sagar's music has already struck a chord, with songs like Sarango Saranga and Sanchari Sanchari trending, while the teaser has amped up anticipation.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad expressed confidence in the film, stating, “The teaser introduced the world of Sarangapani Jathakam, and our songs are already a hit. Indraganti has crafted a fantastic entertainer that will keep audiences laughing throughout. The film’s post-production is nearing completion, and we are excited to bring this fun-filled family entertainer to theaters this summer.”