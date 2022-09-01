Sarath Kumar And Parthiban Are Introduced From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

It is all known that Kollywood's most-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan part 1 is all set to release this month… Being Maniratna's periodic Chola dynasty tale and having an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi and Sarath Kumar, there are a lot of expectations on it. Till now, the makers introduced the characters of Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi and Trisha and now, they also unveiled the motion posters of Sarath Kumar and Radhakrishna Parthiban and introduced them as Periya Pazhuvettarayar and Chinna Pazhuvettarayar.

Even Sarathkumar and Pathiban also shared the motion poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the motion poster, they also wrote, "Meet the fearless protectors of Chola pride! Presenting @realsarathkumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar and @rparthiepanas Chinna Pazhuvettarayar! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial".

Both these ace actors are seen in royal Chola king attires and are introduced as Periya Pazhuvettarayar and Chinna Pazhuvettarayar.

The grand trailer and audio launch event will be held in Chennai on 6th September at Nehru Indoor Stadium and all the lead actors will be present there along with some special guests and the captain of the ship Mani Ratnam.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Character Introduction:

• Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…