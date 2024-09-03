‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection: Nani’s Action Drama Nears Rs 60 Crores Worldwide

Nani's latest action drama, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, has been making waves at the box office since its release on August 29. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainment banner, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

The movie had a strong opening on its first day in India, raking in a net collection of Rs 9 crores. This impressive start set the tone for what appeared to be a promising box office run. However, the collections saw a slight dip on the second day, which is not uncommon in the film industry.

By the third day, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram regained momentum, matching its opening day collections. On the third day, the film earned Rs 9.15 crores, a slight improvement over the previous day. On the fourth day, the collections saw a further increase, with the movie bringing in Rs 9.50 crores in net collections across India.

Breaking down the collections by region, the Telugu version of the film performed exceptionally well, contributing Rs 8.68 crores on the fourth day. The Tamil version added Rs 65 lakhs, while the Malayalam and Hindi versions contributed Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 15 lakhs, respectively. The strong performance in Telugu and Tamil markets highlights Nani's star power and the film's appeal in South India.

Comparing the collections of the third day (August 31) and the fourth day (September 1), there was a 3.83% increase, showing that the film is gaining traction as word of mouth spreads. In just four days, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has achieved net collections of Rs 33.50 crores across India, with Telugu contributing Rs 31.34 crores, Tamil Rs 1.79 crores, Malayalam Rs 5 lakhs, and Hindi Rs 32 lakhs.

The film's gross collections in India over four days stand at Rs 39.25 crores, while its overseas earnings have reached Rs 18 crores. This brings the worldwide gross collections to ₹59.80 crores, with share collections totaling Rs 32.72 crores. Notably, the film has recovered 78% of its initial investment.

With a break-even target of Rs 42 crores, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram still needs to collect Rs 9.28 crores in share collections to achieve hit status. Given the current trajectory, trade experts predict that the film could reach this target within the next 3-4 days, securing a hit status for Nani's action-packed thriller.