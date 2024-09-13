‘Sathyam Sundaram’Teaser: Karthi & Arvind Swami’s Charm’

Karthi and Arvind Swami play the lead roles in the wholesome entertainer 'Sathyam Sundaram,' directed by C Prem Kumar of 96 fame, with Suriya and Jyothika producing it under the 2D Entertainment banner. The makers have kicked off the promotions by releasing its teaser.









The teaser provides a glimpse into the two different worlds of Karthi and Arvind Swami, highlighting their intriguing on-screen chemistry. It reveals that the duo portrays cousins with contrasting lifestyles. Karthi embodies a rustic character with innocence, while Arvind Swami presents a more reserved and urban persona.



C Prem Kumar, known for his skillful handling of drama in 96, has presented the lead characters strikingly. While the teaser introduces the characters and their traits, it does not disclose the plotline. Nonetheless, it creates a significant impact.

Karthi and Arvind Swami bring their on-screen chemistry to life in their contrasting roles. The movie also features Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, and Devadarshini in important roles.

Mahendiran Jayaraju’s cinematography is impressive, while Govind Vasantha’s background score enhances the feel-good emotions of the narrative. The film is edited by R Govindraj. As suggested by the teaser, 'Sathyam Sundaram' promises to be a humorous and heartwarming film.

Asian Suresh Entertainment is bringing the movie to the Telugu audience. 'Sathyam Sundaram' is slated for release on September 28th.