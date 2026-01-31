‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Catherine O’Hara passes away at 71 after brief illness

Los Angeles: Two-time Emmy-winning actress Catherine O’Hara, best known for her memorable roles in Home Alone and the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, has passed away at the age of 71 following a brief illness. The acclaimed actor died at her home in Los Angeles.

O’Hara’s manager confirmed the news to variety.com, while her agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), stated that the actress passed away peacefully after a short period of illness. Her demise marks the end of an extraordinary career that spanned over five decades in film, television and comedy.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Catherine O’Hara began her journey in entertainment with the iconic Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television (SCTV), which she co-created alongside Eugene Levy. Her work on the show earned her her first Emmy Award and four nominations, firmly establishing her as one of comedy’s most versatile performers.

She went on to build an impressive filmography, appearing in a range of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including After Hours, Beetlejuice and the first two Home Alone movies. In Home Alone, O’Hara portrayed Kate McCallister, the frantic yet loving mother of Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin. She shared a close bond with Culkin and later honoured him during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.

O’Hara was also a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Christopher Guest, starring in several of his beloved mockumentaries such as Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration. Her ability to balance sharp comedy with emotional depth made her performances widely admired. In addition to live-action roles, she lent her voice to animated projects including The Nightmare Before Christmas and Chicken Little.

In recent years, O’Hara continued to remain active in Hollywood. She reprised her role as Delia Deetz in the legacy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and appeared in the Apple-backed action film Argylle, further demonstrating her enduring appeal across generations.

The actress experienced a major career resurgence in her 60s with her portrayal of Moira Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt’s Creek. Starring opposite Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy, O’Hara’s flamboyant and emotionally layered performance earned widespread acclaim and won her a second Emmy Award. The success of the series opened doors to further prominent television roles, including appearances in The Last of Us and The Studio.

Though born in Canada, O’Hara became a beloved and respected figure in Los Angeles over the years. She is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, their sons Matthew and Luke, and her siblings Michael O’Hara, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Maureen Jolley, Marcus O’Hara, Tom O’Hara and Patricia Wallice.

Catherine O’Hara’s legacy as a fearless performer and comic icon continues to resonate, leaving behind a body of work that will be cherished for years to come.