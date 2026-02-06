Seetha Payanam releasing on Feb 14th

Seetha Payanam is an upcoming multi-lingual film which will have actor Arun Sarja taking up the direction reins. The film will feature his daughter Aishwarya in the lead role, along with Niranjan Sudhindra. Seetha Payanam will hit theatres on February 14, for the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the film teaser and song's getting good response from the audience.

The film’s cast includes Niranjan and Aishwarya Arjun, with the latter also sharing the screen space with her father Arjun Sarja. Dhruva Sarja will be making a guest appearance while known faces like Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Kovai Sarala, Saran, Siri Hanumanth, Mani Chandana, Sumitra, Sahasra, Dubbing Janaki, Raj Kumar, Naga Mahesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Jabardust Phani, Narra Srinu, Fish Venkat, Mallesh Yadav, Prathibha Prathap, and others are part of supporting cast.

Written and directed by Arjun Sarja, the music for the film is scored by Anup Rubens. Touted to be a romantic drama, the technical crew also includes editor Ayoob Khan and cinematographer G Balamurugan. Known for her films like Pattathu Yaanai and Prema Baraha, it has been a while since Aishwarya Arjun had appeared onscreen.