‘Seetha Payanam’ wins hearts; team holds a thank you meet

Veteran actor-filmmaker Arjun Sarja, popularly known as the “Action King,” celebrated the success of his latest film Seetha Payanam at a Thank You Meet held on Sunday. The film, which he produced and directed under the Shri Ram Films International banner, released on February 14 and has been receiving strong appreciation from audiences and the media.

The film marks the debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan, son of actor Upendra’s elder brother, introducing two new faces to the industry.

Speaking at the event, Arjun Sarja said the film revolves around gratitude, mindfulness, and life’s journey. He revealed that the story was inspired by a real-life accident he witnessed 13 years ago, which left a deep impact on him. “People who watch the film say it feels like their own life story. That is the biggest reward for us,” he said, expressing happiness over the response and appreciation for Aishwarya’s performance. He also praised the performances of Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, and Kovai Sarala, and highlighted the film’s technical strengths. A special mention was made of Dhruva Sarja for his powerful cameo.

Aishwarya Arjun thanked audiences and the media for their support, calling the film a “special and emotional journey,” while Niranjan expressed gratitude to Telugu audiences for encouraging newcomers and supporting meaningful cinema.

Music director Anup Rubens described the film as a courageous and value-driven project, adding that stories rooted in family emotions and gratitude are much needed today.

With strong word-of-mouth and positive openings, Seetha Payanam continues its successful theatrical run, emerging as a film that connects emotionally with family audiences.