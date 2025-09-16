Live
Shah Rukh Khan AI Selfie at London’s Big Ben Goes Viral on Instagram
An Instagram user used Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI to create a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan at London’s Big Ben. The viral post has sparked a trend of AI selfies.
An Instagram user named @_vinayshakya used Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI tool to make a fun photo. He typed a simple prompt asking the app to create a selfie with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in front of London’s Big Ben.
The AI then generated a picture that looked like he was really standing with SRK at Big Ben.
When he posted it online, the photo quickly got attention. Many others also started making similar AI selfies after seeing his idea.
