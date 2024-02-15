Shah Rukh Khan makes Korean hearts, says ‘love you BTS’

Mumbai: In a new video, where he announced the digital release of ‘Dunki’ on OTT, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen professing love for K-Pop superband BTS.

Shah Rukh and the streaming giant on Thursday took to Instagram, where they shared an announcement video in a quirky manner.

The clip starts with the “Badshah” of Bollywood entering a visa office for permission; to which, the visa officer says what if he doesn’t come back and what are the assets he owns.

SRK then talks about his assets, hilariously says: “Mannat isn’t sea facing, the sea is Mannat facing”

He then asks for a visa to visit 190 countries – Australia to Zimbabwe – on a single visa.

However, visa officer lets him know that such a visa doesn't exist but SRK doesn’t take no for an answer.

SRK says that he has influenced everyone around the world and how every third person in London is named Raj courtesy his character from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', to how Europe told UK "palat" during Brexit.

SRK then makes Korean hearts and tells: "It was me who taught South Koreans to give hearts," and then said: “Love you BTS.”

His visa still gets rejected.

SRK then talks about his film ‘Dunki’ streaming in 190 countries on Netfllix.