Shah Rukh Khan suffersheat stroke: Tips to prevent heat-related illnesses

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized on Wednesday due to heat stroke. He was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad. According to sources, SRK is recovering well, and there’s no cause for alarm. The actor was in Ahmedabad for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Qualifier 1 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).



Preventing Dehydration and Heat Stroke

With the news of SRK’s hospitalization concerning fans, here are some essential tips to prevent dehydration and heat stroke during the summer heatwave.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Aim for 8 to 10 glasses daily or more.

Avoid Direct Sunlight

Limit exposure to the sun, especially between 10 AM and 4 PM. Seek shade whenever possible.

Wear Lightweight Clothes

Opt for light, loose-fitting, and breathable fabrics like cotton to keep cool.

Use Sunscreen

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from UV rays and prevent overheating.

Take Frequent Rests

When working or exercising outside, take regular breaks in a cool, shaded area to avoid overexertion.

Take Electrolytes

Replenish lost salts and minerals with sports drinks or coconut water, especially after heavy sweating.

Consume Light Foods

Choose light, easy-to-digest meals. Fresh produce with high water content, like cucumbers and watermelon, are excellent choices.

Cool Showers

Take cool baths or showers to lower your body temperature. Alternatively, use cold packs or damp towels on your forehead, wrists, and neck.

Monitor Medications

Some medications can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Consult your doctor about any potential side effects and take extra precautions if necessary.

Keep track of heat advisories and weather forecasts to plan your activities accordingly.

Effects of Extreme Heatstroke

Heart Distress: High temperatures force the heart to work harder to cool the body.

Dehydration: Excessive sweating can lead to severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.

Cognitive Impairment: Heat can affect memory and judgment, and severe cases may cause brain inflammation.

Mental Health: Increased temperatures have been linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and even suicide.

Circulation Issues: Elevated core temperatures make the heart pump more blood to the skin, increasing heart rate and causing dizziness.

Fatigue: The brain signals muscles to slow down, resulting in fatigue.

Nerve Misfires: Malfunctioning nerve cells can cause headaches, nausea, or vomiting.

By following these tips and being aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses, you can stay safe and comfortable during hot weather.