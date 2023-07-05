Shah Rukh Khan underwent a surgery to nose after injury in LA!

Diehard fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting the teaser of his next movie, “Jawan.” Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, this pan-Indian movie has created a lot of buzz among fans.

However, the latest news is that the King Khan was injured during the shoot of a project in Los Angeles. According to social media, the actor was immediately rushed to the hospital after his nose started bleeding due to the accident. It is reported that he underwent surgery and is now taking rest at home. Fans and well-wishers of the star actor have been praying for his good health and speedy recovery.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to entertain audiences with “Jawan” on September 7, 2023. Nayanthara plays his love interest in this action thriller, with Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role. The film’s teaser is reportedly scheduled to release on July 12, 2023, on YouTube and in theaters with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.”