Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024: Full Winners List

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 recently concluded, showcasing a fusion of talent and recognition within the film industry. Noteworthy winners included Shah Rukh Khan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose exceptional contributions to cinema were spotlighted.

The film "Jawan" sparkled at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, with Shah Rukh Khan clinching the esteemed Best Actor award for his outstanding portrayal, captivating audiences with the film's compelling narrative. Sharing the spotlight, Nayanthara, his co-star, was honored with the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in the same movie.

Anirudh Ravichander's musical brilliance in "Jawan" was duly recognized, earning him the title of Best Music Director. Additionally, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial prowess in "Animal" garnered him the prestigious Best Director accolade, further solidifying his acclaim in the industry.

Among other notable honorees was Vicky Kaushal, whose performance in "Sam Bahadur" earned him the Best Actor (Critics) award, underscoring his versatility as an actor.

The event also celebrated outstanding contributions across various mediums, with television luminaries like Rupali Ganguly and Neil Bhatt being recognized for their exemplary work. The television series "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" stood out as the Television Series of the Year, while Karishma Tanna's remarkable performance in "Scoop" earned her the Best Actress in a Web Series award.

The awards ceremony also paid tribute to industry stalwarts, Moushumi Chatterjee and K.J. Yesudas, for their enduring impact on Indian cinema and music, respectively.

Moreover, the event witnessed heartwarming reunions and memorable moments on the red carpet, with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji gracing the occasion. Notable encounters, including Shahid and Kareena's brief eye-catching interaction, added to the charm of the evening. Check out the full list of winners below:

- Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for "Jawan"

- Best Actress: Nayanthara for "Jawan"

- Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway"

- Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga for "Animal"

- Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal for "Sam Bahadur"

- Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander for "Jawan"

- Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain for "Tere Vaste" from "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke"

- Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol for "Animal"

- Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly for "Anupamaa"

- Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt for "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin"

- Television Series of the Year: "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin"

- Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna for "Scoop"

- Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

- Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas