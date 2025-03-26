Shahid Kapoor shows his fun side while playing pickleball with wife Mira Rajput

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor recently let loose and showed his playful side as he enjoyed a fun-filled game of pickleball with his wife, Mira Rajput.

The star wife shared a lighthearted moment, capturing Shahid embracing his goofy side. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo featuring herself and Shahid. What caught the most attention were the actor’s playful expressions. In the image, while Mira takes a selfie, Shahid poses with a ball on his head, pulling a goofy face. The couple is seen relaxing after enjoying a game of pickleball. Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “In a pickle.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often share adorable photos of each other on social media, teasing one another with playful captions and moments. Their lighthearted posts give fans a glimpse into their fun-filled, loving relationship, with both frequently engaging in affectionate banter and cheeky exchanges online.

Last month, Mira penned a heartfelt birthday note for the ‘love of her life’ Shahid. Sharing their blurry image, she wrote, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one The magic is in you.”

A few days ago, Shahid gave a glimpse into a fun-filled pool day with his family. The 'Deva' actor posted a collection of pictures with his wife, Mira Rajput, and their son, Zain. His brother, Ishaan Khatter, also joined the family for a day of relaxation and joy. The series of photos captured the four of them enjoying their time together.

On the professional front, Shahid was recently seen in “Deva,” directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni.

The Shandaar actor will soon be seen in an upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring alongside Triptii Dimri. Speaking on the green carpet at IIFA 2025, Shahid shared an exciting update about the untitled project, revealing that the film is currently in production and is slated for release by the end of 2025.



