‘Shambhala’ producers look confident about the film

Versatile actor Aadi Saikumar is set to headline the upcoming horror entertainer Shambhala, produced by Rajashekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 25 and has already generated strong buzz with its intriguing teaser and trailer.

Interacting with the media ahead of the release, the producers expressed high confidence in the film’s content and business prospects. They revealed that it was the story—especially its unique blend of devotional elements and horror—that instantly convinced them to greenlight the project. Although the team initially planned a different film with Aadi, the compelling narrative of Shambhala prompted a change in direction.

While the project began on a modest budget, the producers later scaled it up to ensure superior production values. Their faith in the story has paid off, as nearly 80 per cent of the film’s recovery has already been secured through satellite and OTT rights. With the remaining recovery expected from theatrical collections, they stated that the film is already in a safe financial zone.

Shambhala also enjoys strong market interest in Hindi, with plans for a Hindi theatrical release shortly after the Telugu version. The producers praised director Ugandhar Muni’s storytelling skills and credited him for delivering a visually impressive and content-driven film.

Music by Sricharan Pakala has emerged as a major highlight, with the background score adding depth and intensity to the narrative. The title Shambhala, the makers explained, carries spiritual significance and plays a crucial role in the story.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers for release, Shambhala promises a gripping mix of horror, suspense, and emotion, with every character playing a meaningful role.