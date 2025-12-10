Shanaya spices up with bossy glam

Shanaya Kapoor may still be waiting for her breakout moment in cinema, but she’s certainly not letting a shaky start dull her shine. With Bedhadak shelving and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan failing to take off, the young actor has faced her share of trolling and criticism. Yet, instead of stepping back, Shanaya appears to be moving forward with a clear mindset — if the career graph is still building, the style graph is already soaring.

Her latest photoshoot is another reminder of that. Shanaya is seen sporting a sandy-beige co-ord set that feels like a modern, playful twist on a classic power suit. The waist cutout adds an unexpected edge, turning a simple outfit into a statement piece. Paired with sleek, tiny black sunglasses, the look leans unapologetically into attitude. Even the backdrop — a wall filled with black-and-white frames — works in her favour, making her outfit stand out like she’s the centerpiece of an art installation.

But beyond the clothes, it’s her confidence that truly carries the look. Despite the early hiccups in her film journey, Shanaya holds herself with the ease of someone unfazed by setbacks. In these photos, she looks far from someone stressed about career hurdles; instead, she radiates the energy of a young star enjoying the process, owning her space, and knowing exactly how to keep all eyes on her.