Sharad Malhotra: Bold content doesn’t have to be sleazy

Mumbai: Television actor Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s micro-series “Galat”, has talked about how bold content doesn’t have to be sleazy and depends completely on the director’s vision.

Sharing more on his reasons for taking up this role, Sharad said: “There are three main reasons that made me take up Galat without hesitation. First, the chance to work with Vikram Bhatt sir and Mahesh Bhatt sir — both legends I have always admired.”

“Second, the unique and edgy content. And third, the opportunity to collaborate with my director, Shahdab Khan. Honestly, for those who haven’t seen Galat yet, please watch it on Rocket Reels. The platform itself, founded by Krantibhai and Vikram Bhatt sir, is a hub for amazing micro web series content — from thrillers and dramas to adventure, comedy, and even AI-driven concepts.”

Sharad talked about his bold role in the series.

“Bold content doesn’t have to be cheap or sleazy; it can be bold yet classy, depending on the director’s vision. With Vikram sir at the helm, I had no second thoughts. My character, Dev Kapoor, is unlike anything I’ve played before, and that challenge excited me.”

The actor said that this was his first time “sporting a salt-and-pepper look.”

“And I feel it carries a lot of ruggedness, charm, maturity, and confidence. Initially, I was a bit hesitant, wondering how people would react, but thankfully, the feedback has been amazing. Fans have loved it, and they’re already looking forward to Season 2,” he said.

Talking about the concept of micro-series, Sharad said: “Galat was my first experience of working in a micro-series format. You have to tell an entire story in just 30 seconds to about two and a half minutes — something people can watch on the go, maybe while traveling. It’s challenging, exciting, and definitely a new wave in entertainment.”

“I’m glad audiences have embraced it, and I hope more people explore this style of storytelling.”

Sharad said working with Vikram Bhatt has been an absolute delight, truly a dream come true.

“It was always on my bucket list. Every time I met him, whether on set or off, I was blown away by his charm, aura, and the way he brings characters to life. I am deeply grateful to Vikram sir and the entire team for trusting me with Galat,” he said.

He also said that the director Shahdab Khan is one of the sharpest minds he has worked with.

“A lot of the physical aspects of Dev Kapoor’s look, especially the salt-and-pepper style, came from him. He’s calm, collected, and communicates exactly what he needs in a very subtle, efficient way.”

“Post Galat, we’ve developed a great ‘bro code’ bond, and I’m grateful to have a director who understands my performance and helps me bring out my best.”