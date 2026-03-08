Flawed Odia signboards spark outrage

Berhampur: Wide spreadconcern and disappointment have swept through the historic town of Paralakhemundi following the discovery of Odia language errors on official information boards. These boards are located at key heritage and educational sites, including the Royal Palace of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, a primary architect of the formation of a separate Odisha province.

Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, revered as a visionary leader and remembered as the first prime minister of Odisha, played a pivotal role in the creation of Odisha as a separate State on the basis of linguistic identity. The historic Royal Palace of Paralakhemundi, closely associated with his legacy, stands as a proud symbol of that glorious past. However, the recent installation of an information board by the Works Department in front of the palace has triggered public resentment after the palace name was incorrectly written in Odia.

The issue does not end there. Similar linguistic distortions have reportedly appeared on other government-installed signboards across the town. Near the historic Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati Autonomous College, one of the oldest educational institutions of Odisha established in 1896, the board incorrectly mentions ‘Vidyalaya’ instead of ‘Mahavidyalaya’ in Odia. Ironically, at another location near the Maharaja’s Girls’ School, the reverse mistake has occurred, where ‘Mahavidyalaya’ has been written in place of ‘Vidyalaya’.

These glaring mistakes have stirred serious questions among citizens regarding the linguistic sensitivity and responsibility of the officials involved in preparing and installing the boards. Locals feel that such careless errors not only distort the beauty of the Odia language but also undermine the dignity of historically significant places associated with the legacy of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati.