Shefali Shah opens up about walking out of her first marriage

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Shefali Shah has opened up about her decision to walk away from her first marriage, revealing that she chose to live alone rather than remain in a relationship that “could kill” her emotionally.

In a candid conversation on a podcast, the Delhi Crime star said leaving was a pivotal moment in her life that helped her rediscover her worth and priorities.

Shefali, who was previously married to actor Harsh Chhaya, reflected on the emotional strain she endured and how she eventually realised that being alone was preferable to staying in a situation that drained her confidence and joy.

“Nobody told me that you are enough. You don’t need a husband, a friend, a brother, a sister to be complete… that is when the realisation dawns,” she said, adding that there comes a point when one must choose self-respect over familiarity.







The turning point, she explained, came after a close friend asked her whether she would rather remain in an unhappy marriage or take a chance on living alone, even if it meant never finding love again. Shefali said she would choose solitude over a life that made her feel unvalued or insecure.

Following her separation, the actor lived alone for the first time, a phase she said allowed her to reconnect with herself and understand that her value was not tied to her relationship status.

She also spoke about emotional abuse, emphasising that it can be deeply damaging even when there is no physical violence.

Shefali later married filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah in 2000, and the couple share two sons.

On the work front, she has been lauded for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 3, further cementing her status as one of Hindi cinema’s most compelling performers.