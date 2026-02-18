Sheraz Mehdi’s ‘O Andala Rakshasi’ wins appreciation in Kannada

Sheraz Mehdi is a well-known name in the film industry as a director, actor, music director, and storyteller. He has impressed audiences with films like 'KS 100', 'Omelette', 'Inka Emi Anukoledu', and 'Parcel'. Recently, the multi-talented Sheraz Mehdi won the hearts of Telugu audiences with 'O Andala Rakshasi'. The same film has now been released in Kannada under the title 'O Sundara Rakshasi', where it has received a very positive response, as confirmed by Sheraz Mehdi himself.

With a strong, message-driven storyline that questions what kind of punishment should be given to those who harass or assault women — and highlights the serious consequences of such crimes — Sheraz Mehdi has crafted 'O Andala Rakshasi' in a powerful and impactful manner. He impressed audiences both as the director and the lead actor.

The film features Vihanshi Hegde and Kriti Verma as the female leads. Produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is The Limit banner, 'O Andala Rakshasi' is now winning appreciation from Kannada audiences as well.