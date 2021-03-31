Shilpa Shetty in talks for two biggies!

Tollywood: Shilpa Shetty is one of the popular actors in the country. The actress has been working hard to make her comeback and she is eyeing on to explore the South market too. If the reports are true, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in a couple of Telugu films that feature star heroes.

As per the trending reports, Shilpa Shetty is in talks to play a key role in Prabhas' next film in Nag Ashwin's direction. Interestingly, the film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others. The makers did not confirm her presence in the film yet.

On the other hand, she is also in talks for NTR's next, in Trivikram's direction. If the buzz is true, she will be seen as a politician in the film. The actress is looking forward to making her comeback in a grand manner. More details about her comeback will come out soon.