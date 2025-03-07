‘Shivangi’ review: A gripping tale of strength and survival

Shivangi, directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan, is a compelling drama that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with its intense narrative. Produced by Naresh Babu Panchumarthi under the First Copy Movies banner, the film features stellar performances by Anandi and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, supported by John Vijay and Koya Kishore. With music by Kashif and cinematography by Bharani K Dharan, the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares.

Story:

Set against the backdrop of a single eventful day, Shivangi follows the struggles of Satyabhama (Anandi), a woman burdened with mounting challenges. From her husband's critical health condition to the pressure from her mother-in-law and her parents' desperate situation during a flood, she faces one hardship after another. Just when things seem overwhelming, she makes a crucial call to the police, triggering an unexpected chain of events. Was it a murder or a suicide? Why did Satyabhama reach out for help? The story unfolds with gripping suspense, leaving the audience guessing till the very end.

Performances:

Anandi delivers a career-defining performance, portraying Satyabhama with raw emotion and authenticity. Her ability to convey pain, strength, and resilience makes her character deeply relatable. Despite her minimal wardrobe of just two sarees throughout the film, her screen presence is powerful and captivating. Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, who has played a police officer in previous films, reinvents herself with a refreshing take on the role, mastering the Telangana dialect effortlessly. John Vijay and Koya Kishore, though in supporting roles, make a lasting impact with their compelling performances.

Technicalities

Director Devaraj Bharani Dharan deserves credit for crafting a gripping narrative that keeps the audience invested from start to finish. Despite being set primarily in one location, the film never feels monotonous. His screenplay masterfully balances tension and emotional depth, blurring the lines between reality and perception.

The cinematography by Bharani K Dharan beautifully captures the claustrophobic intensity of the film’s setting, enhancing the storytelling. Sanjith Mohammed’s sharp editing ensures a crisp pace, preventing the film from dragging at any point. Kashif’s background score heightens the film’s suspense, making every moment impactful. Meanwhile, Raghu Kulkarni’s art direction adds depth to the confined setting, ensuring that the visuals remain engaging.

Analysis:

Shivangi stands out as a thought-provoking drama that showcases a woman’s resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity. The film’s biggest strength lies in its tight screenplay and emotionally driven performances. While the setting remains limited, the film compensates with a compelling narrative and strong character development.

Engaging storyline with suspenseful twists, powerful performances, emotionally charged moments keeps viewers invested whereas limited locations may not appeal to all audiences.

On a whole, Shivangi is an intense, emotionally gripping film that excels in storytelling, performances, and technical finesse. It delivers a thrilling yet heartwarming experience, making it a must-watch for fans of strong female-led dramas. If you enjoy stories of survival and resilience, Shivangi is definitely worth your time!