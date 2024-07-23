Shivanna to begin shooting for his 131st film

Karunada Chakravarthy Shivaraj Kumar, fondly known as Shivanna, is all set to begin his 131st film, leaving his fans thrilled. Recently, an introduction teaser was released on Shivanna’s birthday, and now the team is gearing up to start production. The muhurat for the film is set to happen soon, marking an exciting new chapter for the hat-trick hero.





In preparation for the film, the production team met Shivanna at his Nagawara residence. Director Karthik Adwaith, producers N.S. Reddy and Sudheer, cinematographer A.J. Shetty, and editor Deepu S. Kumar posed for photos with the star, indicating the project’s imminent commencement.



This film marks Karthik Adwaith's entry into Sandalwood and is his second directorial venture. The movie is an action thriller featuring Shivanna in a unique role and a different look, promising an exciting departure from his previous characters. V.M. Prasanna, known for 'Ghost', and Jayakrishna, of 'Seetharamam' fame, are the writers bringing this story to life.

Sam C.S., famed for his work in 'Vikram Vedha', 'RDX', and 'Kaithi', will compose the music, while A.J. Shetty handles cinematography. Editing is entrusted to Deepu S. Kumar, and art direction is by Ravi Santhehaklu. The film is produced under the Bhuvaneshwari Productions banner by S.N. Reddy and Sudheer P., with Ramana Reddy serving as the executive producer.