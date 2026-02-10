‘Shivoham’ song launch event was spiritually charged

Marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the devotional song “Shivoham”, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was launched in a grand ceremony at the Hyderabad Film Chamber. The spiritually charged event witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities from the film, literary, and spiritual spheres.

Presented by Radhakeshav and produced by Pottapu Keshava Reddy, Shivoham is directed by Damu Reddy, with soul-stirring music composed by Yashokrishna. The song is rendered by acclaimed Malayalam singer Madhu Balakrishnan and will be telecast on Keertana TV in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, making it accessible to devotees across the country.

The launch was graced by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Madabhinavoddanda Vidyashankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, Peethadhipathi of Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Pushpagiri Mahasansthanam, along with actor Tanikella Bharani, lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, and actor Gautam Raju.

Speaking at the event, the makers described Shivoham as a devotional offering created with both spiritual depth and social meaning. The team highlighted that the song reflects the philosophy of equality, harmony, and devotion associated with Lord Shiva. Special emphasis was placed on the lyrical simplicity, soulful composition, and the serene visual presentation of the song.

Shot at the Isha Foundation premises, the project blends spiritual symbolism with artistic expression. The dignitaries present praised the initiative for promoting devotional music in multiple languages and for releasing the song on such a sacred occasion.

With its multi-lingual release, spiritual essence, and powerful creative collaboration, Shivoham stands as a devotional tribute aimed at uniting devotees in faith and reverence, making Maha Shivaratri celebrations even more meaningful.