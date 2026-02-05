Shock value or strategy?

The recent Barabar Premistha event, where actor Chandrahaas—popularly known as Attitude Star—sang a song containing cuss words on stage, has once again sparked debate in Telugu cinema circles. While some fans cheered the unapologetic rawness, others questioned whether such language is necessary for promoting films. This incident is not an isolated one but part of a larger trend that has been evolving over the last decade.

The conversation arguably began with Vijay Deverakonda during the Arjun Reddy pre-release event. His aggressive tone, unfiltered language, and rebellious attitude mirrored the film’s core emotion and instantly grabbed headlines. At the time, it felt organic—an extension of the character and the anger of a generation. The strategy worked. The buzz translated into a massive opening, and Arjun Reddy went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

Since then, several actors have attempted to replicate that impact. From using strong words during audio launches to adopting a “no-filters” persona on stage, cuss words have increasingly been used as tools to project authenticity, attitude, and mass appeal. In a social-media-driven era where clips from events go viral within minutes, such moments often dominate timelines far more than conventional speeches.

Supporters argue that this approach connects with younger audiences who appreciate realism and street-level honesty. They believe strong language reflects contemporary storytelling and helps position a film as bold and fearless. Critics, however, see it as a shortcut—shock value replacing substance. They point out that what once felt rebellious now risks becoming repetitive and forced, especially when it appears disconnected from the film’s actual content.

The key question remains: how far does this tactic really help a movie? There is little doubt that controversial stage moments can boost visibility and curiosity, often ensuring strong first-day footfalls. However, history has repeatedly shown that opening-day hype has a short shelf life. If the film fails to deliver engaging storytelling, performances, and emotional depth, no amount of provocative promotion can sustain its run.

In conclusion, using cuss words on stage may help grab attention and pull audiences to theatres initially, but it is not a substitute for quality cinema. At the end of the day, promotions can open the door—but only the movie itself can decide how long audiences stay inside.