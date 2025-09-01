Shodha review: A promising premise derailed by weak writing

Rating: 2/5

ZEE5’s latest Kannada series Shodha sets out with an intriguing premise — a lawyer’s wife goes missing, only to mysteriously return as someone he refuses to recognize. While the setup holds plenty of potential for a taut psychological thriller, the series quickly loses steam due to sluggish storytelling, inconsistent performances, and half-baked writing.

The show begins with Rohit (Pawan Kumar), a lawyer, grappling with the sudden disappearance of his wife Meera. Shortly after, an accident leaves him concussed, and when he wakes up, a woman claiming to be Meera is already back. Everyone around him, including his daughter Tara and Meera’s sister Aditi (Anusha Ranganath), insists he is mistaken — a classic hook that should have kept audiences guessing. Unfortunately, the execution doesn’t live up to its suspenseful foundation.

For a six-episode series, Shodha stretches itself painfully thin. Long-drawn sequences and repetitive arguments between characters dilute the tension instead of building it. The narrative drags instead of offering sharp twists, leaving viewers frustrated rather than intrigued. Even when the mystery unfolds, the reveal feels predictable and underwhelming.

Performances are uneven across the board. Pawan Kumar, though deeply involved in the script, delivers a performance that feels too calculated and lacks raw emotional intensity. Siri Ravikumar manages to impress in the initial “is she or isn’t she” moments but falters once her character’s truth is revealed, largely because the writing leaves her stranded. Anusha Ranganath fares slightly better with an expanded role, but even she is bogged down by uninspired dialogues. Arun Sagar, cast as the investigating officer, is completely wasted in a role that neither challenges him nor adds real depth to the narrative.

The biggest disappointment, however, is the writing. While some attempt has been made to patch up the loopholes from the alleged Hindi source material, the show fails to sustain momentum. Characters make inconsistent choices, subplots like Saptami Gowda’s portions feel unnecessary, and the police investigation is handled in the most superficial manner possible.

In the end, Shodha is a series that had the ingredients for a gripping thriller but ends up a lukewarm, forgettable drama. Instead of edge-of-the-seat suspense, what audiences get is a meandering narrative that neither shocks nor satisfies. Shodha is watchable at best, but for those expecting a tight, thrilling drama, it’s a major letdown.