Sholay Re-Release on December 12: Golden Jubilee 4K Remastered Edition

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 3:56 PM IST
Sholay returns to theatres on December 12 in its uncut, digitally remastered 4K version for its Golden Jubilee.

The movie is completing 50 years since its original release.

The movie is completing 50 years since its original release.

It will be screened in its original uncut version, fully digitally remastered and presented in 4K resolution, as announced by Cinépolis India.

The re-release is also emotional for fans, who continue to remember Dharmendra, known for his role as Veeru.

Cinépolis India’s Message

Cinépolis India says the film holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences.

The company considers it a privilege to bring the film back to cinemas for its Golden Jubilee.

The team hopes the release will bring back warm memories for older viewers and create new memories for those watching it for the first time.

Why Sholay Still Matters

For five decades, Sholay has remained popular across generations.

Its characters, dialogues, and iconic scenes continue to be remembered and celebrated.

Moments like Gabbar’s famous line and the strong friendship of Jai and Veeru are still part of popular culture.

The film is one of the rare titles recognized by grandparents, parents, and younger audiences alike.

The re-release allows families to enjoy the movie together, and many people will get to experience it in theatres for the first time.

