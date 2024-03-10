Shriya Saran gives a tip to avoid social media drama

Shriya Saran's humorous take on avoiding social media drama with a gallon of water is not only a witty anecdote but also promotes the importance of staying hydrated. It's a lighthearted way of suggesting that focusing on personal well-being, like drinking enough water, can distract one from unnecessary online drama.

It's refreshing to see celebrities using humor to address common issues related to social media and emphasizing the significance of self-care. This approach resonates with many people and adds a touch of relatability to the conversation.

As for Shriya Saran's latest work in 'Showtime,' the show seems to have an impressive ensemble cast and an intriguing premise that explores the behind-the-scenes world of the entertainment industry. The mix of established actors like Naseeruddin Shah and emerging talents like Mouni Roy adds to the anticipation surrounding the project. It will be interesting to see how the series unfolds and connects with the audience.







