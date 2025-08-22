Live
- FBI Raids Residences Linked to Former Trump Adviser John Bolton
- Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at opponents in Guna during meeting with flood-affected people
- Supreme Court Allows Aadhaar Use in Updating Voter Rolls
- Raveena Tandon, Vir Das, Rupali Ganguly applaud SC's revised verdict on stray dogs
- Implement social sector schemes effectively to improve living standards of people: Fadnavis
- Sikkim University expels M.Com student for derogatory remarks against Nepali language
- Assam CM reiterates bar on Aadhaar for above 18 years of age, calls it step against infiltration
- Instagram Rolls Out Linked Reels: Seamless Storytelling with ‘Watch Part 2’ Feature
- Development of trans-Yamuna area is top priority: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
- Google Pushes Employees to Adopt AI or Risk Falling Behind in Tech Race
Shriya Saran launches teaser of ‘Mr. Romeo’
Under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Arts and Media 9 Creations, producer Nethi Shyam Sundar and director Manoj Kumar Katokar are bringing audiences...
Under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Arts and Media 9 Creations, producer Nethi Shyam Sundar and director Manoj Kumar Katokar are bringing audiences a fresh musical love story titled Mr. Romeo with the tagline “A Reel Life Story.” The film introduces Gurucharan Nethi as the male lead, alongside Juhi Bhatt and Amishi Raghav. Supporting roles are played by S.K. Khadar, Navaneeth Bansali, and Kuldeep Raj Purohit. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Chaitanya Garikina, while music is composed by Prajwal Krish.
The film’s teaser was launched on Thursday by actress Shriya Saran, who conveyed her best wishes to the team. Speaking at the event, hero Gurucharan described Mr. Romeo as “a cute love story with all the elements to attract youth,” adding that the passionate team has worked hard to deliver a film that will connect with audiences.
Director Manoj Kumar noted that though it is a small film, it carries the visuals of a big one, with plans for release in a month. He praised Gurucharan’s energetic performance and predicted a bright future for him.
Shriya Saran lauded the teaser, calling Gurucharan a natural performer and expressing confidence that the youthful love story will strike a chord with audiences.