Shruthi Haasanreplies on trolls, agrees ‘Salaar’ is Prabhas’ film

“Salaar” is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The action drama is all set to release on December 22 in a big way and the makers will soon start the promotions of the film.
Shruthi Haasan plays the female lead and she was asked in an interview how it feels when everyone says “Salaar” is a Prabhas film. Shruthi did not shy away and said, “I am not into all these things and ‘Salaar’ is indeed Prabhas’s film as the story is written and narrated for him.”
Adding further, Shruthi says that she is very happy to collaborate with such big names and has a good role in the film. Prashanth Neel directs this film which has Prithviraj as the main villain. Hombale Films is the production house.
