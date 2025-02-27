Shruti Haasan Makes International Debut in the Psychological Thriller The Eye*

Actress Shruti Haasan is all set for her international debut in the British film The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon. The psychological thriller will have its India premiere as the opening film at the 5th Wench Film Festival.

The trailer for The Eye was released on Maha Shivratri.The film follows Diana (Shruti Haasan), who goes to a remote island to scatter her husband Felix’s (Mark Rowley) ashes after he drowned there. Her search for closure turns into intrigue when she discovers the mysterious ‘Evil Eye’ ritual.This ancient practice could bring Felix back but demands a dark and unsettling sacrifice.

The movie was filmed in Athens and Corfu, using Greece's scenery to create a suspenseful atmosphere. After being shown at the London and Greek International Film Festivals, *The Eye* has excited audiences worldwide.

Shruti Haasan shared her excitement about the role, saying she’s always been fascinated by psychological thrillers. She’s thrilled to be part of a story that explores emotions, grief, and the supernatural. She also praised the all-women-led production house for supporting women in the industry and promoting sustainable filmmaking.

The release date for The Eye has yet to be announced.