Shruti Haasan signs an interesting experiment!

Tollywood: Glamour queen Shruti Haasan is currently busy with a couple of interesting projects. Shruti Haasan is currently one of the top heroines in South India. She recently scored a big hit with the film Krack, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. Shruti Haasan is also awaiting the release of her new Tamil film Laabam.

Shruti Haasan's second innings has become a very big hit at the box-office. She witnessed a great response from the audiences. Now, she is set to play an experiment role soon in Hindi. As per the reports, Shruti signed a new web series where she plays a challenging role.

Shruti will be seen playing the wife to Mithun Chakravarthy who has age of her father Kamal Haasan. This is for a web series and it is certainly interesting. We have to see how the audiences and especially her fans receive this.

Shruti Haasan will soon reveal more details about the project.