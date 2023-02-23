Shruti Haasan Wraps Up Her Part In Prabhas Starrer Salaar And Drops A Heartfelt Note

Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Haasan is once again back with a bang with back-to-back hits. She essayed the lead actress roles in Pongal blockbusters Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya sharing the screen space with legendary actors Balakrishna and Megastar Chiranjeevi. Well, she is also part of the most-awaited Prabhas and Prashant Neel's Salaar. Recently she wrapped up her part of shooting and shared a heartfelt note on social media sharing the good news with all her fans and netizens…

Along with sharing a pic with the director Prashant Neel, she also wrote, "AND it's a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thankyou @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you.. @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it so grateful #seeyouatthemovies".

Going with the earlier released poster, Prabhas looked terrific and the background seems to be a new-age and dark war zone. The 'Baahubali' actor is seen holding swords in both hands which are filled with blood marks.

This movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. It also has Shruti Haasan as Aadhya in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy are in prominent roles. The film is being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages simultaneously! It will be dubbed into Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. This film marks the comeback movie for Prithviraj Sukumaran to Telugu after 12 years. He was last seen in Police Police (2010) movie! Ravi Basrur will score the tunes for this movie while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

Casting Details of Salaar:

• Prabhas as Salaar

• Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar

• Shruti Haasan as Aadhya

• Jagapathi Babu as Raja Mannaar

• Madhu Guruswamy

• Easwari Rao

• Sriya Reddy

Salaar movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 28th September, 2023…

Apart from this movie, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi movie and Om Raut's 'Adipurush' movie. All these movies are ready to hit the theatres with a gap of 4 months each.

Adipurush Release Date: 16th June, 2023

Salaar Release Date: 28th September, 2023

Project K Release Date: 12th January, 2024

So it's definitely a big treat to all the fans of Pan-Indian star Prabhas as all of them are the most-awaited big releases of the season!