Shruti's shocking reply about her nose

South starlet Shruti Haasan is not only known for her captivating beauty but also her mesmerizing acting skills. The actor who has delivered so many hits in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi has always been open and straightforward.

Recently, during the chat session with her fans, the actress has opened up about a sensitive issue. We already knew that Shruti has undergone plastic surgeries for her nose and lips. In a recent interactive session with her social media followers, a netizen asked if she likes her nose. Replying to this, "Oh yes… because that's the part I spent more money on my body." said Shruti which caught everyone by surprise. This interesting response from Shruti has been heaping praises from her fans.

On the film front, Shruti Haasan recently scored a blockbuster with 'Krack' and is awaiting to join the sets of her next, 'Salaar' starring Prabhas