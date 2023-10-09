Live
Just In
Sid Sriram’s ‘Nachesave Pilla Nachesave’ from ‘Mechanic’ clocks 72 lakh views
Mani Sai Teja and Rekha Nirosha, as lead pair of ‘Mechanic,’ movie is produced by Naga Muneiah (Munna) and directed by Muni Sahekara. Coming with the caption 'The Troubleshooter', the film has been made under the Teena Sree Creations banner. 'Mechanic' has completed its shooting and post-production activities. Currently, Censor formalities are coming up soon. The film is bracing up for a box-office release soon.
'Nachesave Pilla Nachesave', a love melody from the awaited entertainer, has garnered more than seven million views. Sung by Sid Sriram, the melody's popularity is phenomenal.
Speaking about the song, producer Naga Muneiah (Munna) said, "The music composed by Vinod is one of the major highlights of our film. The song, besides clocking 70 lakh views on YouTube, has amassed 10 crore views on Instagram. Another song from the movie, titled 'To-let Board', has garnered 16 lakh views on YouTube so far. 'Mechanic' is a clear musical blockbuster. We are planning to release the movie not just in Telugu but also in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The censorship will be completed soon. We will announce the release date soon."