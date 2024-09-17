Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Tie the Knot, Celebrities Send Heartfelt Wishes

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently got married in a beautiful ceremony. The wedding took place in a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, just like Aditi had always dreamed of. The couple shared some stunning pictures from their special day, giving fans a peek into the magical event.

In one of the pictures, Aditi is seen making a grand entrance, dressed in a traditional golden saree with beautiful detailing. She walked under a flower canopy, held by her family and close friends. The entry was made even more special with women walking ahead of her, holding incense burners that filled the air with fragrant smoke, adding to the sacred atmosphere.

A heartwarming moment was captured when Siddharth saw Aditi as a bride. His face lit up with happiness, and the photo showed him looking at her in awe. It was clear that the moment was very emotional for him, making the ceremony even more memorable.

Aditi’s look was full of traditional touches. Her feet had moon-shaped patterns made with red dye called Alta. The design was simple and elegant, with only small circles drawn on her nails. The same design was also on her hands, adding a unique charm to her overall look. She wore fresh flowers in her hair and kept her makeup simple, making her appear both graceful and beautiful.

Aditi and Siddharth met while working on the Tamil movie Maha Samudram in 2021. They got engaged earlier this year, and their relationship has been kept private until the wedding. Fans were delighted to see them finally tie the knot in such a special way.

Both Aditi and Siddharth are busy with exciting projects. Siddharth will soon be seen in Indian 3, a historical drama directed by S Shankar, which will release next year. Aditi, on the other hand, is working on a silent movie called Gandhi Talks and an English film titled Lioness.

After the couple posted their wedding photos on Instagram, their friends from the film industry showered them with love. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actors like Sobhita Dhulipala and Sonakshi Sinha left sweet comments congratulating the newlyweds.