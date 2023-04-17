  • Menu
Siddharth officially confirmed to be a part of the cast for 'Indian 2'

Highlights

"Indian 2" is one of the most highly anticipated pan-Indian movies, featuring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the lead role and Kajal Aggarwal as the...

"Indian 2" is one of the most highly anticipated pan-Indian movies, featuring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the lead role and Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The makers of the film have now officially confirmed that the talented actor Siddharth is also a part of the movie, and they have released a special poster to wish him a happy birthday.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and others in pivotal roles. "Indian 2" is produced by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Red Giant Movies, with Anirudh Ravichander serving as the music director. Fans are eagerly waiting for this big-budget film.

