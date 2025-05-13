Siddharth’s ‘3BHK’ locks release date

The much-anticipated family drama 3BHK, featuring Sarath Kumar and Siddharth in lead roles, has officially locked its theatrical release date. Directed by Sri Ganesh, the film is now set to hit cinemas on July 4, 2025. To mark the announcement, the makers have unveiled a fresh poster, hinting at the emotional tone and narrative of the film. Promotional activities are expected to begin shortly.

3BHK is described as a touching family story that brings together a stellar cast. Actress Devayani plays a pivotal role, while Good Night fame Meetha Raghunath also features prominently in the film. Chaitra J Achar and popular comedian Yogi Babu add further depth to the ensemble cast.

The project is backed by producer Arun Viswa and features music by Amrit Ramnath. With its universal appeal, the film will also be released in Telugu, widening its reach beyond the Tamil-speaking audience.

With a combination of seasoned actors, a strong technical crew, and emotional storytelling, 3BHK is gearing up to be a compelling watch this July. More updates, including the trailer and music releases, are expected in the coming weeks as the team ramps up promotions.