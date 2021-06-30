Singer Sunitha ventures into production?

Sunitha is one of the popular singers in the South film industry. She is an award-winning singer and dubbing artist. She got married to entrepreneur Ram Veerapaneni recently. Now, the reports in the media reveal to us that Sunitha is going to take up a new role in Ram's company Mango Media.

If the reports are true, Sunitha will be heading the production of Mango Media. Ram Veerapaneni is planning to venture into active production by coming up with back to back web series.

Sunitha will be looking after the content and other production responsibilities in Mango Media. The popular singer is in the film industry for over 2 decades and she has a keen interest in the production.

Mango Media recently came up with the film Ek Mini Katha. Very soon, they will announce their next project.