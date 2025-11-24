Singer Vikram Sarkar’s “Nazra Ke Teer” Gains Momentum Among Young Audiences

Vikram Sarkar, also known as Vikrant Yadav, is making waves in the Haryanvi music scene with his latest release “Nazra Ke Teer.” The song has quickly caught the attention of listeners for its catchy composition, relatable lyrics, and modern production, establishing Sarkar as one of the emerging voices in regional music.

Unlike many contemporary tracks that sometimes rely on controversial or flashy imagery, “Nazra Ke Teer” maintains a balance between entertainment and responsibility. Its lyrics and presentation reflect the energy and aspirations of young audiences without promoting any prohibited or illegal activities. This approach has helped the track resonate widely across social media platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, building a strong and engaged listener base.

Before “Nazra Ke Teer,” Vikram Sarkar released several notable songs, including “Naam Chale,” “Gaadi 150,” “Green Flag,” and “G Wagon.” Each track contributed to his growing visibility and digital presence. In particular, “Naam Chale” achieved a milestone in November 2025 by ranking 2nd on Spotify India’s All-India Chart, signalling Sarkar’s expanding popularity beyond the regional audience.

In December 2025, Vikram Sarkar will go on a live tour with fellow artist Billa Sonipat Ala, performing in Jaipur, Lucknow, Gurgaon, and Noida. The tour is centred around his hit song “Naam Chale”, giving fans a chance to experience the track live along with other popular songs from his discography. Industry insiders note that the tour is an important opportunity to connect directly with audiences, showcase his stage presence, and promote Haryanvi music to a broader, youth-driven fanbase.

Industry observers note that “Nazra Ke Teer” is not just another hit song but a defining track in Vikram Sarkar’s career. Its production quality, vocal performance, and modern arrangement have made it one of the standout releases in recent Haryanvi music. With strong engagement on streaming platforms and continued social media traction, the song is helping to solidify Sarkar’s position as a credible and influential figure in the regional music industry.