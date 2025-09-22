Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death Linked to Drowning, According to Certificate

Zubeen Garg news update: Reports further said Zubeen Garg death certificate was released by the Singapore government, with a post-mortem being performed on the singer after his unfortunate demise on Friday.

The CM also told the media, “Zubeen Garg’s death certificate has come from the Singapore High Commission, which confirms Zubeen Garg death reason to be drowning. This is not the post-mortem report, the post-mortem report is a different document. Singer Zubeen Garg cause of death certificate is also a different document. We are going to send all of these to the CID. The Chief Secretary of Assam Government is also talking to the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as quickly as possible.”

It was disclosed that CPR was immediately performed on Garg after he was brought to the hospital. He was then taken to Singapore General Hospital, where the doctors tried their best to save him but to no avail, and the singer was declared dead in the ICU at about 2.30 PM IST.

It is reported that Garg was in Singapore for a performance at the Northeast India Festival. The event’s organisers had earlier confirmed that he had been having some breathing problems while scuba diving, before he was found dead.

Burial and Funeral Details

The CM also mentioned more details about Zubeen Garg drowning. He said that the final rites will be performed in Kamarkuchi village on September 23 at 8 in the morning.

“We will shift Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at about 8 AM on September 23 to Kamarkuchi village where his last rites will be performed. A state funeral will be held on the same day,” Sarma said to the reporters.

The cabinet meeting also decided that the cremation will be at Kamarkuchi NC village, he added, on the family’s insistence of having the last rites within or around Guwahati.