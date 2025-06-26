 Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: ₹83.6 Crore in First Week

Sitaare Zameen Par is finishing its first week in theaters. It came out on June 20. The movie started well and made more money on the weekend. It stayed steady during the weekdays, even though it earned a bit less on Wednesday. So far, it has made over ₹80 crore.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and 10 special kids. It earned ₹10.7 crore on the first day. Then ₹20.2 crore on Saturday and ₹27.25 crore on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday earned ₹8.5 crore each. Wednesday dropped to ₹7.25 crore. By Thursday afternoon, it made ₹1.2 crore. Total earnings are ₹83.6 crore.

Day-wise Earnings:

Friday: ₹10.7 Cr

Saturday: ₹20.2 Cr

Sunday: ₹27.25 Cr

Monday: ₹8.5 Cr

Tuesday: ₹8.5 Cr

Wednesday: ₹7.25 Cr

Thursday: ₹1.2 Cr (afternoon)

Total: ₹83.6 Cr