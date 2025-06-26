Live
- Scholarships For Students
- ECI initiates process to delist 345 dormant political parties in first phase of cleanup drive
- Telangana's Bonalu festival begins amid fanfare
- Hyderabad: Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Shankarpally, Train Services Delayed
- J&K L-G appeals devotees to turn up in large numbers for Amarnath Yatra
- ‘Pariwar’, Malayalam Movie, Now Streaming on This OTT Platform
- Shubhanshu Shukla enters space station, a giant leap for India
- Bengaluru Home Sales Drop 8% in April–June 2025, Prices Rise by 12%
- Nikhat, Olympic medallist Lovlina to star in Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad
- Tigress, three cubs found dead in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Minister orders probe
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: ₹83.6 Crore in First Week
Highlights
Sitaare Zameen Par completes one week with ₹83.6 crore box office collection. Starring Aamir Khan, the film showed steady growth and faces competition from Kajol’s horror movie Maa releasing June 27
Sitaare Zameen Par is finishing its first week in theaters. It came out on June 20. The movie started well and made more money on the weekend. It stayed steady during the weekdays, even though it earned a bit less on Wednesday. So far, it has made over ₹80 crore.
The film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and 10 special kids. It earned ₹10.7 crore on the first day. Then ₹20.2 crore on Saturday and ₹27.25 crore on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday earned ₹8.5 crore each. Wednesday dropped to ₹7.25 crore. By Thursday afternoon, it made ₹1.2 crore. Total earnings are ₹83.6 crore.
Day-wise Earnings:
- Friday: ₹10.7 Cr
- Saturday: ₹20.2 Cr
- Sunday: ₹27.25 Cr
- Monday: ₹8.5 Cr
- Tuesday: ₹8.5 Cr
- Wednesday: ₹7.25 Cr
- Thursday: ₹1.2 Cr (afternoon)
Total: ₹83.6 Cr
Next Story