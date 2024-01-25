Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ Tamil version bags Rs 75 Cr before Telugu release

Sivakarthikeyan's recent venture, "Ayalaan," has made its mark in Tamil cinema with a decent response following its release. Helmed by director Ravi Kumar, the Telugu version of the film is now eagerly anticipated, slated for release on January 26, 2024, in the Telugu-speaking states.









Leading up to the Telugu release, the Tamil version of the film has already achieved significant success, surpassing the Rs. 75 crores gross worldwide as of January 23, 2024. The anticipation is high to see if the Telugu version will mirror the positive reception received by its Tamil counterpart.



Produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios, "Ayalaan" boasts a stellar cast, with Rakul Preet Singh taking on the female lead role. The ensemble also includes Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release in Telugu states. The production house, KJR Studios, has been instrumental in bringing this sci-fi spectacle to the audience, and fans eagerly await its reception in the Telugu-speaking regions.