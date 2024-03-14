Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss untitled filmenters second schedule

Excitement mounts as production for the much-anticipated film featuring Sivakarthikeyan, under the direction of AR Murugadoss, is in full swing. Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies Pan India, the project promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle, with shooting progressing rapidly.

Having already wrapped up its first schedule, the team has embarked on the second phase of filming. This crucial schedule aims to capture pivotal scenes featuring the lead cast, further building anticipation for the film's release.

Renowned for his gripping storytelling, AR Murugadoss is crafting the narrative with his signature style, promising audiences an action-packed cinematic experience like never before.

For Sivakarthikeyan, this project marks a significant milestone in his career, touted to be his biggest and grandest venture yet. Known for delivering consecutive blockbuster hits, the actor is set to showcase a completely unique and stylish avatar, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Joining Sivakarthikeyan is the talented Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, portraying the female lead, adding depth to the ensemble cast.



With production on a pan-India scale, Sri Lakshmi Movies is sparing no expense to ensure the film's success. Musical maestro Rockstar Anirudh has been enlisted to compose the music, promising a captivating soundtrack. Cinematography by Sudeep Elaman, editing by Srikar Prasad, and art direction by Arun Venjaramoodu are set to elevate the film's visual appeal.

Furthermore, renowned choreographer DilipSubbarayan will lend his expertise to the film's choreography, enhancing its action sequences.

As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further updates on this highly anticipated project, with the makers poised to reveal more details in the coming days. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from the set of this upcoming blockbuster.







