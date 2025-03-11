Sivakarthikeyan heads to Sri Lanka for next schedule of 'Parasakthi’

Chennai: Actor Sivakarthikeyan has left for Sri Lanka for the next schedule of shooting of director Sudha Kongara’s eagerly-awaited period action drama, ‘Parasakthi’.

Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan’s departure for the island nation was confirmed by pictures posted by Sri Lankan Airlines on their X timeline.

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan Airlines posted pictures of the actor along with the flight crew on board the flight and wrote, “We are thrilled to welcome aboard South Indian cinema star Mr. @Siva_Kartikeyan during his recent travel from Chennai to Colombo with SriLankan Airlines. Thank you for choosing SriLankan Airlines!”

Actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming period film, ‘Parasakathi’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, has disclosed a month ago that the unit of the film would be heading to Sri Lanka for the next schedule.

Director Sudha Kongara had, last month, announced that the first schedule of the film had been wrapped in Madurai.

Posting pictures of her unit and her cast members at the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, she wrote,” Meenakshi, mayil, malli and schedule wrap in one of my most favourite places on this planet...Madurai #shootdiaries.”

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser has disclosed that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.



